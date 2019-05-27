Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Declines By 33.6%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,049 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 1,520,184 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,822,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $81.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $81.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

