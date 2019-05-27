Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Declines By 33.6%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,049 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 1,520,184 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,822,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $81.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $81.58.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.
