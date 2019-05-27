Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 183 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 28.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 551,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,986 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

