Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stake Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,988,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,402,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $430.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $448.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.05.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff M. Fettig purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

