Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,080 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $908,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Vecchio sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,015 shares of company stock valued at $16,733,335. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $154.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.16. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

