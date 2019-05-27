Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,222,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of GPC opened at $98.59 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

