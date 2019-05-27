SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,921 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Restoration Robotics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restoration Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Restoration Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Restoration Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,968 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIR. Maxim Group lowered Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair lowered Restoration Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

NASDAQ:HAIR opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.65. Restoration Robotics Inc has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,909.87% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. On average, analysts predict that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

