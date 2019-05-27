Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in L Brands Inc (LB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 74,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 138,702 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,224,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,416 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 42,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 70.88%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of L Brands to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

