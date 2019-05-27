Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Receives $85.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 8th.
In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $549,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $325,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,768 shares of company stock worth $7,328,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,302. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 2.22.
Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.
