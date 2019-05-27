Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Receives $85.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $549,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $325,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,768 shares of company stock worth $7,328,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 943.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,166,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,729,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,082,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,011,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 231,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,302. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

