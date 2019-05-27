Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Receives $89.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.86.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $135,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $11,275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after acquiring an additional 187,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,739,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

