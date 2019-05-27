Schmitt Industries (SMIT) versus Hurco Companies (HURC) Head to Head Comparison

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) and Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hurco Companies and Schmitt Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $300.67 million 0.83 $21.49 million N/A N/A Schmitt Industries $13.89 million 0.65 $210,000.00 N/A N/A

Hurco Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Schmitt Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hurco Companies and Schmitt Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Schmitt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hurco Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Schmitt Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hurco Companies and Schmitt Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies 8.23% 11.44% 8.12% Schmitt Industries -5.18% -0.17% -0.15%

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Schmitt Industries does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Schmitt Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segment's products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

