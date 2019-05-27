SAP SE (SAP) Stake Lessened by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in SAP by 39.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 271,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.6961 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.90.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

