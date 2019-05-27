Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 785,019 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,019 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 4,121,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,138 shares of company stock worth $39,605,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

