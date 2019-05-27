Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 296 ($3.87) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 302 ($3.95) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 299.60 ($3.91).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The firm has a market cap of $653.75 million and a PE ratio of 13.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £547,200 ($715,013.72). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £19,866.48 ($25,959.07).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

