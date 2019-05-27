Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,162,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,885,000 after buying an additional 173,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,689,000 after buying an additional 263,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,307,000 after buying an additional 779,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,962,000 after buying an additional 2,701,133 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 319,577.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,676,000 after buying an additional 3,218,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

