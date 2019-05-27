RWE AG (RWE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.69 ($28.70).

Several research firms have recently commented on RWE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €23.60 ($27.44) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get RWE alerts:

RWE traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €22.87 ($26.59). The company had a trading volume of 2,089,354 shares. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.