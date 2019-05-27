RPC (RES) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of RPC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RPC stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. RPC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.