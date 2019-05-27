Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $463.96 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,621,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,746 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $463,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Microsoft stock opened at $126.24 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $972.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 15,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,722,161.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,932 shares in the company, valued at $124,094,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,354 shares of company stock valued at $30,340,221 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

