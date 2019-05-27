Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $726,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,385. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/roundview-capital-llc-has-1-31-million-holdings-in-booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.