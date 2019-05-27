Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 74,348 Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Cloudera by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cloudera by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudera news, Director Michael A. Stankey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $7,249,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.58. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

