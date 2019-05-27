Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,474.36 ($58.47).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,050 ($65.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Rio Tinto stock traded up GBX 52.50 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,642 ($60.66). The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,790.50 ($62.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 8 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £367.68 ($480.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

