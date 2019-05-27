Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and MeiraGTx (MGTX)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.58) -4.30 MeiraGTx N/A N/A -$82.87 million ($4.39) -5.55

MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A MeiraGTx N/A -78.50% -58.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.76%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.57%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats MeiraGTx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Its preclinical product candidates include ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepletion agent. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

