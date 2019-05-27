Retirement Planning Group Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IJR opened at $75.48 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

