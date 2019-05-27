Resource Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Resource Management LLC cut its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,013,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,630,000 after purchasing an additional 731,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,403,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $11,975,035.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,167,533.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $952,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,112. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $54.35. 2,830,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

