Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,511,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 213,879 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 708,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,375,000 after buying an additional 192,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 54,961.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

In other news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RGA opened at $150.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.68. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $127.84 and a 52 week high of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

