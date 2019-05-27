Regions Financial Corp (RF) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $14.19 on Monday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.41 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $941,779.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $478,593.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,975.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,510 shares of company stock worth $1,889,394. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/regions-financial-corp-rf-position-increased-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.