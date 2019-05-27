Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,345,000 after buying an additional 1,954,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,698,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,031,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,023,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,623,000 after buying an additional 230,534 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,926,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,656,000 after buying an additional 292,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $150.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 4,425 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $757,250.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,486.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 7,500 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $1,241,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,068,165.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,450,717 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/regal-investment-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-universal-display-co-oled.html.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.