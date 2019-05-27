Recon Technology (RCON) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Recon Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Shares of RCON opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.90.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.