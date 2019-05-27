RBC Bearings (ROLL) PT Raised to $137.00 at SunTrust Banks

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROLL. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.33.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 6.44. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $114.03 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $315,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.