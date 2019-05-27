Raymond James & Associates Has $9.93 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 57.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Twilio were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Twilio by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 33,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Twilio by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $2,527,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $117,593.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,107 shares of company stock valued at $20,315,428. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Twilio stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

