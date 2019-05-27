Raymond James Analysts Give Inflarx (IFRX) a $44.00 Price Target

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) received a $44.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of Inflarx stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $35.11. 556,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of -0.63. Inflarx has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $53.10.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,182,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,482,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,481,000. RA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,835,000 after buying an additional 117,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 162,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 94,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

