Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 44,506 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.2% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,953 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 58.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,059 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $49.56 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/27/rational-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-exelon-co-exc.html.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.