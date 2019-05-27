Rational Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4,116.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,513,000 after buying an additional 893,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,274,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,490,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,167,000 after buying an additional 1,772,064 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,756,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,782,000 after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,295,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,593,000 after buying an additional 353,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Gabelli set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

In other news, CEO James M. Loree sold 56,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $8,229,292.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $12,896,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,816 shares of company stock worth $17,122,550. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $132.80 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

