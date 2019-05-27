Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $690.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to announce sales of $690.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $834.77 million and the lowest is $606.80 million. Range Resources posted sales of $656.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.65 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $592,744. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,825,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9,258.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after buying an additional 7,262,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,869,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after buying an additional 3,214,305 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,929,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,320,000 after buying an additional 2,359,051 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,595,000.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

