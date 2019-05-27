QUALCOMM (QCOM) Given a $90.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a $90.00 price target on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,832 shares of company stock worth $37,443,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,852,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,471,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

