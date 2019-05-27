QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Reaches $10.52 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io and Coinnest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00396033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.01321435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00139701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004128 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.