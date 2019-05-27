Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Reduced by Analyst

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Element Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

NYSE ESI opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.76 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scot Benson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

