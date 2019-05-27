Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Cut by Analyst

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.42. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $389.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $59.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 75,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 294,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

