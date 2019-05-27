Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 560.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $3.92 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $351.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

