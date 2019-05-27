Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pzena Investment Management an industry rank of 44 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter worth $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 8.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.24. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

