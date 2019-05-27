Public Storage (PSA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut Public Storage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $230.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.88.

PSA stock opened at $236.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.97.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 62.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

