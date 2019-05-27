Prudential (PRU) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at HSBC

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price boosted by HSBC from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a GBX 2,019 ($26.38) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,428 ($31.73) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061 ($26.93).

PRU opened at GBX 1,594 ($20.83) on Thursday. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,325 ($17.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,962 ($25.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a GBX 33.68 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $15.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In other Prudential news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,655 ($21.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,825 ($32,438.26). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 149,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,561 ($20.40), for a total transaction of £2,327,794.42 ($3,041,675.71). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,315.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

