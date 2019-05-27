Polar Power Inc (POLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Polar Power an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POLA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Polar Power by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Polar Power by 13,627.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Polar Power by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.60. 15,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,798. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.12. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polar Power will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

