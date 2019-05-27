POA Network Price Tops $0.0484 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Binance and IDEX. POA Network has a market cap of $11.71 million and $12.62 million worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 260,958,485 coins and its circulating supply is 242,023,925 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

