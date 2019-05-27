PlayCoin [ERC20] One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.22 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00389395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.01322257 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00140208 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004291 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,689,167 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

