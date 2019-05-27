Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $259.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,096. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $270.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

