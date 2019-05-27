Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Position Lowered by AlphaOne Investment Services LLC

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,858 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 1.1% of AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,188,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,518,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP opened at $55.06 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $599,957.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 363,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,241,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $2,808,137. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $66.00 price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

