People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 17.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 22,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 63.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 544,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. FIG Partners cut People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.05 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $231,566.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,772.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,495. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

