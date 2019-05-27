Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 835,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ONEOK by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,060,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,504,000 after buying an additional 693,501 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $73.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

OKE opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.46%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

