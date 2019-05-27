Peninsula Energy (PENMF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Peninsula Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.24.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji.

