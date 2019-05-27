PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $391.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 492,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after buying an additional 88,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

